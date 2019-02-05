Germany’s Merkel signals support for 2038 coal exit deadline

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said on Tuesday that her country would withdraw from coal-fired power production by 2038.

This move showed her support for the deadline recommended by a government-appointed commission that suggested shut down of all coal-fired power plant by 2038.

The so-called coal commission last month, also proposed at least 40 billion euros (45.7 billion dollars) in aid to coal-mining states affected by the phase-out.’

“We want to be out of coal in 2038. Then we need more gas,” Ms Merkel said in a speech at Keio University in Tokyo, in her first clear indication that she supported the recommendation.

The proposals highlight Germany’s shift to renewables, which made up more than 40 per cent of its energy mix last year, surpassing coal for the first time.

They must now be implemented by the German government and 16 regional states.

Okowa Campaign AD

The plan, however, has drawn criticism from some in the industry who fear the impact of higher energy prices.

A senior legislator from the most pro-business wing in Merkel’s party hinted in a weekend newspaper interview that the phase-out could be delayed beyond 2038 if the deadline created problems for the security of electricity supply.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.