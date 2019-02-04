Iraqi president says Trump did not ask permission to ‘watch Iran’

Related News

Iraqi president, Barham Salih, on Monday said U.S. president, Donald Trump, did not ask Iraq’s permission for the U.S. troops stationed there, to “watch Iran.”

Speaking at a forum in Baghdad, Mr Salih was responding to a question about Mr Trump’s comments to CBS about how he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran.

“U.S. troops in Iraq are there as part of an agreement between the two countries with a specific mission of combating terrorism,’’ Mr Salih said.

Mr Trump said it was important to keep a U.S. military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran “because Iran is a real problem,” according to a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday.

“Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues. The U.S. is a major power but, do not pursue your own policy priorities. We live here,” Mr Salih said.

Iraq is in a difficult position as tensions between its two biggest allies, the U.S. and Iran, increase.

“It is of fundamental interest for Iraq to have good relations with Iran and other neighbouring countries,’’ Mr Salih said.

(Reuters/NAN)