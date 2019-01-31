Ethiopia repatriates 154 nationals from Yemen

Related News

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it had repatriated 154 nationals from Yemen.

In a statement, the ministry said the 154 Ethiopians were repatriated on Wednesday in collaboration with the UN Migration Agency, International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The ministry further said another 168 Ethiopians were repatriated on Tuesday in collaboration with IOM, as part of ongoing efforts to safely return Ethiopian migrants stranded in Yemen.

The Ethiopian nationals were using Yemen as a transit point to their final destination, Saudi Arabia.

Ethiopian migrants in Yemen reportedly face constant abuses by smugglers and other criminals, including arbitrary detention.

Every year, thousands of Ethiopians looking for better economic opportunities abroad are estimated to be trafficked through Somalia, Djibouti and the Red Sea to reach the Arabian Peninsula.

(Xinhua/NAN)