5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Northern Philippines

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake rattled Cagayan Province in Northern Philippines on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The institute said the quake, which struck at 4:34 p.m. local time hit at a depth of 24 km, 27 km northwest of Calayan town in Cagayan province on the Philippine main Luzon Island.
The institute said that the quake was also felt in Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte province and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur province.
The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, is not expected to cause any damage.
However, it said aftershocks are expected.
(Xinhua/NAN)
