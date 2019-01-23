Landslides, flooding leave 6 dead, 20 missing in Indonesia

Related News

Six people were killed and 20 still missing after landslides and flooding triggered by heavy downpours hit a district in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, an official said on Wednesday.

“The landslides and floods in Gowa district followed two days of heavy rain that caused water levels in a dam to swell,’’ district chief, Adnan Ichsan said.

Mr Ichsan said four people were injured and over 2,100 people were displaced.

“The extreme weather in the past two days have caused havoc in several sub-districts,’’ he told dpa by phone.

Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

(dpa/NAN)