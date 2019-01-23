Landslides, flooding leave 6 dead, 20 missing in Indonesia

Six people were killed and 20 still missing after landslides and flooding triggered by heavy downpours hit a district in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, an official said on Wednesday.
“The landslides and floods in Gowa district followed two days of heavy rain that caused water levels in a dam to swell,’’ district chief, Adnan Ichsan said.
Mr Ichsan said four people were injured and over 2,100 people were displaced.
“The extreme weather in the past two days have caused havoc in several sub-districts,’’ he told dpa by phone.
Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.