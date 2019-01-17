Czech Republic offers Nigerians, others money to leave country

Related News

The Czech Republic has decided to pay Nigerians and other migrants to encourage them to leave the central European country.

The offer is under a programme that focuses particularly on migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Mongolia, Russia, and Vietnam.

According to a report published on RemixNews, a Czech Republic-based newspaper, the Czech government would pay any migrants who would voluntarily leave the country and other EU countries 4,000 EUR.

The programme tagged ”Returns” established by the Czech Interior Ministry would assist immigrants with transportation costs and integration in their country of origin, including accommodation, household equipment or domestic animal expenses.

”Anyone who voluntarily leaves the country and promises not to return not only to the Czech Republic but to the EU will be eligible for the money,” the report said.

”Allocation for the program amounts to 60 million CZK, 75 percent is to be covered from the European Asylum, migration and integration fund. Each individual could get funds ranging between 40,000 and 100,000 CZK. First funded returns should be processed in the third quarter of 2019.”