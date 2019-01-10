Airport security staff strike in Germany hits over 600 flights

Over 640 flights in Germany were cancelled on Thursday due to security staff strikes at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports, in a bid to put pressure on management in wage talks.
The airports said that of the 1,054 scheduled flights, 643 were cancelled, adding that many of its passengers which average 115,000 per day, would be affected with significant delays at security checkpoints.
Public sector union, Verdi, said it was negotiating on behalf of 23,000 security workers in Germany and that wage talks were to resume on January 23.
The union has demanded a pay increase to 20 Euros per hour before tax.
A strike at Berlin’s Schoenefeld and Tegel airports on Monday, had caused delays and flight cancellations.
(Reuters/NAN)
