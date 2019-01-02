Turkey detains 12 IS suspects, including French citizens – Report

Related News

Turkish authorities have detained 12 people in the North-western province of Bursa over alleged links to Islamic State extremists in Syria, state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Police raided 12 separate addresses in Bursa on Sunday and Monday.

According to Anadolu, among the detained are two French citizens sought by France for arrest.

“The two women were said to be carrying fake Syrian identity cards.

“The 12 suspects also include French citizens of Algerian origin,’’ it reported.

There was no immediate comment from French authorities.

“One suspect who is believed to be a bodyguard of an IS commander in Syria was formally placed under arrest,’’ it added.

Five are expected to be deported while the remaining six will reportedly be referred to court after giving statements to police.

On Monday, Anadolu reported that 251 suspected members of Islamic State were detained in Turkey in December alone.

Thirteen of them were remanded in custody, including a foreign national with alleged links to the 2017 New Year’s Eve gun attack, in which 39 people were killed at an Istanbul night club.

(dpa/NAN)