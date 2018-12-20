U.S. gets nothing protecting Middle East — Trump

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. could not continue to be the “Policeman of the Middle East”, explaining his rationale for the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria.

Mr Trump, in a series of tweets also said “we have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency”.

The U.S. President said: “After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home!

“Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer.

“Russia, Iran, Syria and others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing their work. Time to come home and rebuild.

“Does the U.S. want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing?

“Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight Russia, Iran, Syria and many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says.

“Because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us.

“I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed!”

Mr Trump said the U.S. war against ISIS in the Middle East was stepped up during his administration adding, “we have won against ISIS”.

“We’ve beaten them and we’ve beaten them badly. We’ve taken back the land and now is the time for our troops to come back home,” he said.

He regretted the U.S. personnel who were killed in the fight to defeat the terrorists, saying, they were killed fighting for the U.S. and also the whole world.

“Now we’ve won, it’s time to come back, they’re getting ready, you’re going to see them soon; these are great American heroes, these are great heroes of the world because they fought for us.

“But they’ve killed ISIS who hurt the world and we are proud to have done it, and I’ll tell you, they’re up there looking down on us.

“And there’s nobody happier or more proud than their families who put them in the position where they’ve done such good for so many people.

“So our boys, our young women, are men, they’re all coming back and they are coming back now.

“We won, and that’s the way we want it and that’s the way they want it,” Mr Trump stressed.

