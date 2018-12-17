Meghan Markle’s father seeks Queen Elizabeth intervention to reconcile with his daughter

Related News

Meghan Markle’s father said on Monday that he hoped Queen Elizabeth would intercede to end the rift between him and his daughter, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry.

“I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think that she would want to resolve the family problems.

“All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays,” Thomas Markle said of Elizabeth in an interview aired live on ITV.

Markle said that Meghan had not sent him a Christmas card but that he was hopeful that they could at some time build their relationship.

“All I can say is that I’m here she knows it and I’ve reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much.

“I love my daughter very much and she has to know that.”

(Reuters/NAN)