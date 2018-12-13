British PM Theresa May wins vote of no confidence

Related News

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Wednesday survived a vote of no confidence by her fellow conservative parliamentarians.

Ms May won the ballot on her leadership by 200 votes to 117 on Wednesday night.

If she had lost the vote, she would have had to vacate her seat as leader of the Conservative Party and eventually exit office as prime minister.

The no-confidence secret ballot vote was triggered by 48 of her MPs angry at her Brexit policy.

Her critics including former members of her cabinet say the deal Ms May secured with the EU betrays the 2016 referendum result.

Despite victory, the vote shows that over a third of Conservative MPs are opposed to Ms May’s leadership.

Speaking in Downing Street after the vote, Mrs May vowed to deliver the Brexit “people voted for” but said she had listened to the concerns of MPs who voted against her, the BBC reports.

“I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop and, when I go to the European council tomorrow, I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of parliament have on that issue,” she said.

But Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said, despite the “high drama” of Wednesday, “nothing has really changed”.

He told BBC News: “We are still back with the problem that the government has a proposal that we can’t get through Parliament and we have got to try and break that gridlock.”

Ms May early Thursday headed to Brussels for further negotiation on the Brexit deal.