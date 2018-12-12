Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen jailed three years

Related News

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison on Wednesday.

He was sentenced for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Mr Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan sentenced Mr Cohen to three years for the payments, which violated campaign finance law, and to two months for the false statements to Congress.

The two terms will run concurrently.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charge in August and to making false statements in November.

(Reuters/NAN)