It’s my deal, no deal or no Brexit at all – UK PM May

British Prime Minister, Theresa May
British Prime Minister, Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said British lawmakers faced a choice ahead of a vote on her Brexit deal, approving her deal or facing an exit with no deal or even the reversal of Brexit.

Ms May said she was speaking to lawmakers about giving parliament a bigger role in whether the Northern Irish backstop arrangement would be triggered, though she gave few details.

She said some in parliament were trying to frustrate Brexit and that she did not think another referendum on Brexit was the right course.

“There are three options: one is to leave the European Union with a deal, the other two are that we leave without a deal or that we have no Brexit at all.

“It’s clear that there are those in the House of Commons who want to frustrate Brexit and overturn the vote of the British people and that’s not right,” Ms May told BBC radio.

Ms May repeatedly sidestepped questions on whether she would delay the December 11 vote, however did hint at possible concessions on the Northern Irish backstop.

“There are questions about how decisions are taken as to whether we go into the backstop, because that isn’t an automatic.

“The question is: do we go into the backstop? Do we extend what I call the implementation period?” she said.

She did not directly answer the questions when asked repeatedly what her “Plan B” would be if her deal was rejected.

Brexit, a combination of “British exit”, is the impending withdrawal of the United Kingdom (UK) from the European Union (EU).

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.