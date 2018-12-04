Thailand to detain Australian refugee footballer for 12 more days

Related News

Thai authorities said on Tuesday they have extended the detention of an Australian refugee football player at a Bangkok immigration detention centre by 12 more days to investigate his case.

Hakeem Ali Mohamed Ali AlAraib, a Bahraini football player granted refugee status in Australia last year, was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport last week.

He was arrested over a 2014 conviction in Bahrain, Immigration Police Chief Surachet Hakpal told reporters.

Originally scheduled to be deported back to Australia by Tuesday, Hakeem is being held longer so that documents submitted by the Bahraini authorities could be examined properly, Surachet said.

“There was an Interpol Red Notice flagged by Bahrain. We are obligated to inspect the case thoroughly,” the policeman added.

Hakeem is wanted in Bahrain for vandalising a police station in November 2012.

He was representing Bahrain in a match with Qatar at the time, according to London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD).

Allegedly tortured by the Bahraini authorities, the 25-year-old footballer fled the country in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia, the group said.

Hakeem’s detention comes amid a crackdown on illegal immigrants by Thai authorities, under “Operation X-ray’’.

Thailand, which has not ratified the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, does not recognise the status of refugees and asylum seekers, who are treated as illegal immigrants and incarcerated.

The South-east Asian country usually sends them back to face persecution at home.

Hakeem’s extended detention has raised fear among rights groups of his deportation to Bahrain to face a repeat of torture.

“Hakeem’s life will be in danger if he is deported to Bahrain,” said Diana Sayed, Campaigner for Amnesty International Australia.

“Thai immigration must release him now and allow him to come home to Australia.”(dpa/NAN)