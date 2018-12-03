Iran backs Yemen peace talks, wants end of crisis — State TV

Iran backs U.N.-sponsored Yemen peace talks, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.
The TV also stated that Tehran was ready to help find a political solution to the crisis.
“Iran welcomes the talks in Sweden.
“Tehran is ready to help international talks to end the crisis and underlines the importance of accelerating providing humanitarian aid to the people,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to the TV.
Shi’ite Iran supports Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The talks could start on Wednesday, sources told Reuters. (Reuters/NAN)
