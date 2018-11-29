Dutch Police break up `ecstasy’ production line, arrest 13

Related News

Dutch Police arrested 13 people and confiscated hundreds of kilogrammes of chemicals used for the production of the drug ‘ecstasy’, police reported on Thursday.

Those arrested in the Netherlands included people ranging in age from 32 to 64 and included two father-son groups.

Two of those apprehended were already wanted in Sweden.

The Dutch detentions also led to an arrest in Belgium.

The drugs were destined for Scandinavian markets, police said.

The raids had police searching nine locations in the Netherlands.

One of those arrested was in the middle of producing ecstasy tablets, operating two machines that, according to police, could produce 18,700 tablets an hour.

The raids netted several hundred kilogrammes of production materials, 26 kilogrammes of ecstasy pills, 1.14 million dollars in cash, two guns, several luxury cars and a money-counting machine.

(dpa/NAN)

AIJ/DCU