Putin calls on U.S. to stop sanctions, seek common ground

Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin during the Helsinki Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called on the United States to stop imposing unilateral sanctions and seek common ground with its partners.

“It seems to me that we need to achieve a positive result for ourselves, not trying to harm the partners, but trying to find joint areas of activity in order to work together more effectively,’’ Mr Putin said at the Russia Calling investment forum.

When the Russian president was asked to comment on a possible advice Russia could offer to the U.S., he said that “everyone will only lose” from unilateral and politically motivated measures.

His advice is “to abandon this policy and to seek common ground.”

The relations between Russia and the U.S. have been on the rocks because the two countries do not see eye to eye on a slew of international affairs such as the Iran nuclear issue, Crimea as well as the suspicious poisoning of a retired Russia spy.

The ongoing confrontation between Russia and Ukraine near the Kerch Strait that separates the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov has made the situation worse.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin said he would advise his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to stop unilateral actions during their planned meeting in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit this week.

Mr Trump threatened on Tuesday that he would consider cancelling the meeting because of Russia’s use of military force in the Kerch Strait. (Xinhua/NAN)

