China, Brazil to launch new earth resource satellite in 2019

Related News

China and Brazil will launch a new earth resource satellite in 2019, an official with the China National Space Administration said on Thursday.

Li Guoping, the Secretary-General of the China National Space Administration, said in a recent interview prior to a symposium held in Beijing in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of China-Brazil cooperation in space.

“The new satellite, the China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite-4A or CBERS-4A, will be launched in the second half of 2019,’’ Mr Guoping said.

Report says the CBERS satellites are earth remote sensing satellites, specifically designed for earth observation from orbit for non-military use, such as environment monitoring, meteorology and map making.

According to Li, CBERS-4A, the new satellite to be launched, is assembled and currently going through tests in Brazil.

“It is set to replace CBERS-4. CBERS-4, launched in December 2014, is currently in great condition although under extended service.

“The two countries will also start the final design and research of CBERS-5 and CBERS-6.

“The two satellites will be successors to CBERS-4A, which is designed to serve for five years,’’ Mr Guoping said.

China and Brazil inked the agreement establishing the joint research and production of the CBERS series in July 1988.

The programme has set a good example for cooperation among developing countries in the field of space technology and has been praised as a model of “South-South cooperation.”

(Xinhua/NAN)