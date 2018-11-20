Nissan chairman to be arrested in Japan – Report

Nissan hq [pHOTO: IndustriALL Global Union]
Nissan hq [pHOTO: IndustriALL Global Union]

Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman, Carlos Ghosn, is to be arrested by Tokyo prosecutors for alleged financial violations in Japan, the Media reported on Monday.

According to the media, Mr Ghosn, also chairman and chief executive of France’s Renault, was suspected of having understated his own income on financial statements and had agreed to voluntarily speak to prosecutors.

A Nissan spokesman said the company was making checks on the report.

Spokesmen for Renault and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that Mr Ghosn was being questioned for suspected financial violations.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment.

Renault shares fell sharply in Paris, and were down 5.5 per cent in early session trading, among the worst performing stocks in Europe.

Mr Ghosn, a rare foreign top executive in Japan, is well regarded for having turned Nissan around from near bankruptcy.

Brazilian-born, of Lebanese descent and a French citizen, he began his career at Michelin in France, moving on to Renault.

He joined Nissan in 1999 after Renault bought a controlling stake and became its CEO in 2001.

(Reuters/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.