Germany bans Khashoggi suspects from Europe

Jamal Khashoggi (Photo Credit: The Independent)
Jamal Khashoggi (Photo Credit: The Independent)

Germany has issued entry bans for 18 Saudi citizens suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh’s Istanbul consulate.

The ban effectively denies them entry into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen zone.

“We have coordinated closely with our French and British friends and decided, as Germany, to put an entry ban beside their names in the Schengen system database,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told a regular news conference.

Mr Burger said the members of the 15-strong squad accused of carrying out the killing of the critic of Saudi policy, and a further three who are suspected of organising it had been given entry bans. He declined to name the individuals.

Asked if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accused by United States intelligence of having ordered the killing was among their number, Burger declined to comment.

Monday’s move represents a sharpening of the position of Germany.

Last month, Germany imposed a ban on selling weapons to Saudi Arabia until the circumstances of Mr Khashoggi’s killing have been fully cleared up.

It suggests Berlin is prepared to use its influence as the EU’s largest country to push for a tougher European line, given the ban will effectively apply across the 26-country Schengen zone.

Any member of the Schengen area can unilaterally impose a binding entry ban on any individual it deems a security risk.

France is part of the zone, Britain is not.

Nonetheless, imposing such a large number of bans at once in such a politically sensitive case is unusual.

Saudi prosecutors said last week that the crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, knew nothing of the operation in which Mr Khashoggi’s body was dismembered, removed from the building and handed over to an unidentified “local cooperator”.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the ban applied to holders of diplomatic passports held by many members of the Saudi royal family.

A spokesman for the Economics Ministry said the ban on authorising weapons exports to Saudi Arabia remained in force.

“There are no exports of weapons from Germany to Saudi Arabia at the moment,” he said.

(Reuters/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.