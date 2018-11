Related News

A patient at a Psychiatric Care Facility in Berlin has fled after he stabbed and injured a nurse on Friday.

The male caregiver, 39, died shortly after the attack.

Police said many officers were scouring the area surrounding the facility in Berlin’s north-western neighbourhood of Wedding for the suspect.

Police warned the locals to avoid contact with the man, described as a 30-year-old with short dark hair, a beard and a round face.

(dpa/NAN)