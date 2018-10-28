Khashoggi: Turkey, Saudi Arabia disagree on extradition of suspects

Related News

Eighteen Saudis are being investigated on the charge of “intentional homicide with premeditation” and torture over the killing of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

A senior Turkish official with knowledge of the investigation informed CNN on updates regarding the journalist’s death.

Mr Khashoggi was assassinated on October 2 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey when he had gone to receive some documents for his planned marriage.

A team of assassins were reported to have flown into Turkey from Saudi Arabia to kill the journalist.

The journalist had departed Saudi Arabia, his country, for the United States, following growing fears about his safety, but was killed in what has been described by officials as premeditated murder.

Mr Khashoggi’s death has drawn global criticism of the Saudi Arabian monarchy, especially the country’s crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, who is accused of ordering the attack.

Saudi Arabia initially said Khashoggi had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul alive on October 2, then claimed he had died in a fistfight there with Saudi officials.

According to CNN, the Saudi attorney general, Suood bin Abdullah Al Mo’jab on Thursday said Mr Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated murder.

On Friday, the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, demanded that Saudi Arabia reveal the location of Mr Khashoggi’s body and hand over the suspects.

Also, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office has submitted an extradition request to Saudi Arabia for the 18 suspects, who have not been charged.

But Saudi’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir indicated Saturday the request would be denied.

“The individuals are Saudi nationals,” he said. “They’re detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said earlier this week in Riyadh that the kingdom would “implement all necessary rules and investigate deeply in order to achieve results; and to bring to justice those who are responsible for this heinous crime, and they will be put before courts.”

Although there have been controversies that the Saudi crowned prince is in the murder, U.S. officials also said such a mission, including 15 men sent from Riyadh, could not have been carried out without the authorization of the prince, the country’s de facto ruler.

Speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Adel Al-Jubeir urged the public to wait for a complete investigation.

“There has been a hysteria in the media about Saudi Arabia’s guilt, People have assigned blame on Saudi Arabia with such certainty before the investigation is complete. We have made it very clear that we are going to have a full and very transparent investigation, the results of which will be released.

“We’re trying to uncover what happened,” he said. “We know that a mistake was committed, we know that people exceeded their authority, and we know that we are investigating them.”

Mr Al-Jubeir said those responsible would be punished and prosecuted in Saudi Arabia and that “mechanisms will be put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary, James Mattis, at the same event in Bahrain, said Mr Khashoggi’s murder should “concern us all greatly.”

“As US Secretary of State Pompeo stated, the US does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence,” he said.

“Failure of any one nation to adhere to international norms and rule of law undermines regional stability when it is needed most.”

Mr Mattis said U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would “get to the bottom of it.”

In Nigeria, activists under the platform of the Coalition of Nigerian Media and Civil Society Groups demanded justice for Mr Khashoggi at a protest at the Saudi embassy on Friday.