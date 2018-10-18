18 killed in clashes over cattle grazing land in South Sudan

South Sudan on map
South Sudan on map

Clashes between South Sudanese cattle herders over grazing land have left 18 people dead, authorities said on Wednesday, the latest violence over territory in the troubled country.

“We have confirmed the killing of 18 people in the inter-communal fighting,’’ Terekeka State minister for information, Dominic Ladu, told dpa.

The clashes occurred on Tuesday in Terekeka state over the use of grazing land along the River Nile, he said.

Clashes over land and cattle raids are both common in the volatile East African nation.

Much of the fighting is often along ethnic lines.

(dpa/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.