Pakistan executes serial paedophile, killer of 8 children

Related News

Mohamed Imran Ali, Pakistani serial paedophile and killer of eight children, was executed in Pakistan on Wednesday after his appeals were rejected by court.

Prison official, Muzaffar Awan, said Mr Ali was hanged at a prison in the central city of Lahore in the presence of Amin Ansari, the father of one of his victims.

The rape and murder of Ansari’s seven-year-old daughter, Zainab in January drew global outcry.

The hanging took place early morning and the body was handed over to Mr Ali’s family.

Arrested two weeks after Zainab’s body was found at a garbage dump in the town of Kasur near Lahore in January, Mr Ali confessed having sexually assaulted and killed another seven children, during interrogation.

Police said Mr Ali raped Zainab and strangled her to death.

Zainab’s father, Mr Ansari, whom a court allowed to witness the execution, said he felt satisfied after seeing his daughter’s killer dying “horribly.

“I feel justice has been served,’’ Mr Ansari told Pakistan’s Geo television.

Nearly 3,500 children are sexually assaulted in Pakistan every year and most predators escape the law due to legal and social complications, said Gohar Mumtaz of charity Sahil, which works on the issue.

(dpa/NAN)