Thai police seize 22 million methamphetamine pills in two raids

Thailand on Map used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Operation World]
Over 22 million methamphetamine pills and 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine were seized in two separate raids over the weekend in Northern Thailand, police said on Monday.

Following tip-offs, police on Saturday arrested three Thai men transporting more than 12 million methamphetamine pills and 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine out of the northern province Chiang Rai, deputy national police chief, Chalermkiat Srivorakan, told reporters.

On Sunday, another 10 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai after smugglers left them behind while fleeing police, Mr Chalermkiat said.

The busts were among Thailand’s biggest drug confiscations this year.

In April 29, million dollars’ worth of drugs including 1.7 million methamphetamine pills were seized in a week-long series of raids across the country.

Methamphetamine pills are popular in Thailand and across South-East Asia.

Most methamphetamine smuggled into Thailand comes from Myanmar through the “Golden Triangle,’’ a shared border area between Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, which is notorious for drug smuggling.

(dpa/NAN)

