Trump to discuss missing journalist with Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump
U.S. President, Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to speak with Saudi Arabian officials at some point about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing a week ago.

Mr Trump, speaking at the White House, said he does not know anything about Khashoggi’s disappearance and that he had not yet spoken with Saudi officials about the situation.

Mr Khashoggi has not been heard from or seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last Tuesday, his fiancée and friends have said.

Turkish officials told Reuters over the weekend they believed he had been killed inside the consulate.

Saudi officials earlier on Tuesday invited Turkish experts and related officials to visit the consulate, according to Turkey’s state-owned news agency Anadolu.

Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi [Photo: Middle East Monitor]

On Sunday, Mr Trump said he was concerned about reports regarding the journalist and did not “like hearing about it,” but that he hoped the situation “that will sort itself out.”

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.