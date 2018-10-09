U.S. Ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley resigns

Related News

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Tuesday resigned from her position at the United Nations.

Mrs Haley’s resignation would take effect at the end of 2018, as U.S. President, Donald Trump, has accepted her resignation, BBC reports.

Also according to the report, the official said the reason for her resignation ”was not to run for US president in 2020”.

“I don’t have anything set on where I’m going to go, It’s been eight years of intense time, and I’m a believer in term limits,” Mrs Haley said.

“I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and allow someone else do the job,” she added.

Mrs Haley’s Twitter bio had already removed all reference to her role as UN ambassador even before her departure was confirmed.

Meanwhile, President Trump has called the ambassador a “very special person who gets it,” adding that ”together we solved a lot of problems.”

Mr Trump added that she informed him on her intentions to resign six months ago and ”that she might want to take some time off.”

Mr Trump also said he was considering many candidates for Mrs Haley’s job and that a successor would be named in ”two to three weeks.”

Mrs Haley was appointed to the UN post in November 2016.