China bans imports of pigs, wild boars from Belgium, Japan

China has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Belgium after an outbreak of African swine fever.

The country did same for imports from Japan after a regular swine fever outbreak, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

The ban followed two African swine fever outbreaks confirmed in Belgium in September, and a case of regular swine fever in Japan in the same month, China’s customs said.

China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the two countries, customs said.

On Monday, China banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Bulgaria following an outbreak of African swine fever in the European country.

(Reuters/NAN)

