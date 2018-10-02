Pentagon finds ‘suspicious substance’ at mail screening facility

Pentagon
Pentagon [Photo: newsweek.pl]

The FBI is testing a number of envelopes sent to the Pentagon in Washington after a “suspicious substance’’ was found, a U.S. Department of Defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

“On Monday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon’s remote screening facility,’’ Rob Manning confirmed to dpa.

He added that the mail had been placed in quarantine and did not pose a threat to staff.

Citing defence sources, U.S. broadcaster CNN reported that the mail had tested positive for the toxic substance ricin.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.