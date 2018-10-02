Pentagon finds ‘suspicious substance’ at mail screening facility

Related News

The FBI is testing a number of envelopes sent to the Pentagon in Washington after a “suspicious substance’’ was found, a U.S. Department of Defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

“On Monday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon’s remote screening facility,’’ Rob Manning confirmed to dpa.

He added that the mail had been placed in quarantine and did not pose a threat to staff.

Citing defence sources, U.S. broadcaster CNN reported that the mail had tested positive for the toxic substance ricin.

(dpa/NAN)