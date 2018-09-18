Seven dead, 28 wounded in bus accident in Western Turkey

Related News

At least seven people were killed and 28 others injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned in Western Turkey, local media reported.

The passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in Afyonkarahisar province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, the agency said, noting the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

(Xinhua/NAN)