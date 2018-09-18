21 killed in Iran road accident

Related News

At least 21 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer carrying flammable materials in the Central Iranian Province of Isfahan, ISNA News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The passenger bus was heading from Tehran to Kerman city in the southern part of the country, when the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Javad Dorostkar from Isfahan police office told ISNA.

Nineteen passengers of the bus were killed on the spot, and two others died later in the hospital, said Mr Dorostkar.

Also, 25 people were injured as the huge fire engulfed the two vehicles.

The rescue operators of the Red Crescent of Isfahn province have moved the injured to the hospitals in Dorud city, the report said.

The bus hit the rear end of the tanker and further details about the cause of accident would be announced after the due investigations.

In July 13, people were killed in a similar accident in Iran’ western Kurdistan province.

(Xinhua/NAN)