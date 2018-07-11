Switzerland launches WTO action over U.S. steel, aluminium tariffs

WTO
World Trade Organozation. [Photo credit: PressTV]

Switzerland has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organisation against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, it said on Tuesday.

Geneva is the eighth WTO member to start such a challenge.

“From Switzerland’s point of view, the additional duties, which according to the U.S. have been introduced to protect national security, are unjustified,’’ the statement from the Swiss Economy Ministry said.

Under WTO rules, the U.S. has 60 days to settle the issue.

After that time, Switzerland could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel of judges to adjudicate. (Reuters/NAN)

