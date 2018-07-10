20 injured as plane crashes in South Africa

Related News



About 20 people were injured in a plane crash near Wonderboom Airport in the South African Capital Pretoria on Tuesday, an Emergency Services Group said in a statement.

“ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, are currently on the scene treating and triaging the patients.

“Initial reports showed that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.’’

It was not clear what had caused the crash and the statement did not mention the name of the airline but photos showed the words “Martin’s Air Charter’’ on the body of the plane.

“There is smoke all over and paramedics are on the scene,’’ eNCA news quoted a local police spokesman as saying.

(dpa/NAN)