South African court grants Zuma’s son bail after corruption charges

Duduzane, the son of former South African president Jacob Zuma, was released on bail after appearing in court in leg-irons on Monday on charges of corruption, the biggest scalp so far in an attempt to get to the bottom of the graft allegations that swirled around his father.

Duduzane, who returned to South Africa on Friday to attend his brother’s funeral, was released on 100,000 rand ($7,439.76) bail with his case postponed to Jan, 24, 2019.

The charges, which he plans to contest, relate to corruption allegations made by deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, lawyer Rudi Krause told Reuters without providing further detail.

Mr Jonas said in 2016 the Guptas offered him the position of finance minister shortly before former president Zuma sacked then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, in December, a move that sent markets into a tailspin.

Mr Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

Former president Zuma, 76, faces charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a $2.5 billion arms deal in the late 1990s, which he denies.

South Africa’s elite police investigating unit, the Hawks, launched a corruption probe into Duduzane and the Gupta family in 2016.

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority could not be reached for comment.

Duduzane, is also due at Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on July 16 to face separate charges of culpable homicide over a fatal car crash in 2014.

His Porsche 911 sports car ploughed into a minivan taxi in Johannesburg, killing one woman and seriously injuring another who later died in hospital.

Duduzane, who has previously said his car hit a puddle of water, is contesting the charges.

(Reuters/NAN)