German postal worker steals 15,000 euros worth of loot from parcels

A light-fingered postal worker in the central German state of Hesse stole cash and items worth around 15,000 euros (17,500 dollars) from about 150 parcels over the course of nine months, police said.

The police said the 33-year-old woman from the rural district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg was rumbled after several people in the area complained of missing post.

Suspicions were also aroused when the woman exchanged stolen items such as laptops and mobile phones and for cash in the same shop.

The police said the woman had confessed to the crimes, and evidence had been found at her apartment.

(dpa/NAN)