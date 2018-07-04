German postal worker steals 15,000 euros worth of loot from parcels

postal parcel used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Free Press Journal]
postal parcel used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Free Press Journal]

A light-fingered postal worker in the central German state of Hesse stole cash and items worth around 15,000 euros (17,500 dollars) from about 150 parcels over the course of nine months, police said.

The police said the 33-year-old woman from the rural district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg was rumbled after several people in the area complained of missing post.

Suspicions were also aroused when the woman exchanged stolen items such as laptops and mobile phones and for cash in the same shop.

The police said the woman had confessed to the crimes, and evidence had been found at her apartment.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.