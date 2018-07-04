Sudan expresses dismay over U.S. travel warning

Related News

Sudan has expressed dismay over the warning issued by the U.S embassy for its citizens to “reconsider travel to Sudan” due to terrorism and civil unrest.

“The issuance of that warning at a time when Sudan is witnessing positive political and security atmospheres lacks objective justifications and contradicts the positive reality,” Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum warned its citizens to reconsider travel to Sudan and not to “travel to the Darfur region, Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan state due to crime and armed conflict.”

The ministry reiterated Sudan’s commitment to work with the international partners to combat terrorism and enhance regional security.

It also urged the U.S. to reconsider its warning and continue its role in pushing the high-level constructive bilateral dialogue to normalize their ties.

NAN reports that in the warning, the U.S. said terrorist groups have continued plotting attacks in Sudan, especially in Khartoum.

“Arbitrary detentions, including of foreigners, have been reported across the country. Curfews may be imposed with little or no warning.

“The Sudanese government does not recognize dual citizenship and is likely to consider US-Sudanese dual citizens Sudanese citizens only,” the U.S. said.

Gunmen on Oct. 7, 2017 abducted a Swiss aid worker from her residence in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

She was released unharmed thirty-five days later.

Also, in March 2017, a French man was kidnapped in eastern Chad near the border with Sudan’s Darfur region has been taken into the western Sudan region, before the Sudanese authorities secured his release.

(Xinhua/NAN)