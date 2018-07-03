Ugandan police arrest over 80 Rwandan nationals for illegal entry

Related News

Ugandan police on Tuesday said it has arrested 82 Rwandan nationals over illegal entry into the country.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, said that the 82 were intercepted aboard two cross-border buses along the Kabale-Mbarara Highway in the western part of the country on Monday.

Maate said the suspects crossed into Uganda illegally through the porous entry points of Rubaya, Bigaya, Kamwezi, and Bufundi, claiming to be heading to Bunyoro and Kijura tea plantation farms in the western district of Kabarole for casual labour.

“The operation was intelligence led.

“After screening, 36 women and children were taken by immigration officials to process their deportation back to Rwanda as the 46 will appear before courts of law.

“Because of their women vulnerability, they are breastfeeding mothers and children, they will be deported back to Rwanda,’’ Maate said.

Maate said that they should have used the gazetted border points with relevant travel documents.

(Xinhua/NAN)