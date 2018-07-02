Ethiopian Airlines receives Africa’s largest B737 aircraft

Related News

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday announced that it had taken delivery of the largest “B737 MAX 8’’ in Africa into its fleet.

In a statement, the Airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, said it was an immense achievement for the airline “to reach the milestone a few days after it colourfully marked its 100 fleet milestone’’.

GebreMariam said that the latest acquisition was an affirmation of the airline’s continuing pioneering role in African aviation and the successful implementation of its fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan – Vision 2025.

“Today, we are glad to include the B737 MAX 8, the latest in Boeing’s single-aisle series, in our young and modern fleet family with an average age of less than five years.

“As a customer-centric airline with a high adaptability to emerging technologies, we have been pioneering Africa’s aviation with latest-technology fleet throughout our 72 years history.

“In line with our growth targets under Vision 2025, we will keep on investing in further expansion of our fleet and in acquiring the latest aircraft the industry has to offer.

“The B737 MAX 8 features the new Boeing sky interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls and window reveals LED lighting that enhanced the sense of spaciousness ultimately boosting customers’ experience.

“The environmentally-friendly aircraft has a minimal carbon-emission and consumes 15 per cent less fuel than the 737-NG,” he said

Also, Marty Bentrott, Boeing Sales Vice President for Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia and Africa, said with the delivery of the new ultra-modern aircraft, Ethiopian Airline’s fleet of Boeing airplanes had grown to 73 jets.

He said the fleet included the 787 Dreamliner, 777, 737 MAX and the 757 and 767 series.

Bentrott said that the airlines had continued to fly at the forefront of Africa’s commercial aviation industry by operating the most advanced airplanes.

“We are honoured by Ethiopian’s continuing confidence in Boeing airplanes and we look forward to growing our five-decade long partnership,” he said.

