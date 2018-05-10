Russia vows to deepen ties with Iran despite U.S. sanctions

Russia is to deepen ties with Iran, in spite of the U.S. decision to boycott international nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the U.S. was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He said that he was preparing new sanctions on Iran to ensure it did not develop nuclear weapons.

However, other signatories to the deal are working to keep it in place.

Germany, UK and France all say they will be meeting with Iran to see how best to keep the deal in place despite the U.S. withdrawal. How that would work is yet to be clear as unilateral sanctions by the U.S. can cripple Iranian economy thus making it lose any benefit of being in the agreement.

