Hawaii evacuates town due to Volcanic eruption

Hawai’s most active volcano, Kilauea, erupted on Thursday and released lava into a residential area causing the evacuation of hundreds from their homes.

CNN reports that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory indicated that the eruption affected Leilani Estates, a subdivision in the lower East Rift Zone of Kilauea volcano.

“Shortly before 5 p.m., lava was confirmed at the surface in the eastern end of the subdivision,” it said.

In a tweet, the Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, said the subdivision consists of about 770 structures.

“The lava flow has prompted the mandatory evacuation of about 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates. Residents are being sheltered at Pāhoa Community Center and Kea‘au Community Center” he said.

UPDATE: The lava is flowing onto streets in the subdivision, which consists of about 770 structures. The lava flow has prompted the mandatory evacuation of about 1,700 residents of Leilani Estates.Residents are being sheltered at Pāhoa Community Center & Kea‘au Community Center. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) May 4, 2018

In another tweet, he said he has activated the Hawaii National Guard to help support county emergency response teams with evacuations and security.

He further urged residents in Leilani Estates and the surrounding areas to follow the instructions of the County of Hawai’s Civil Defense Agency (CHCDA), be alert and prepare to keep their families safe.

I urge residents in Leilani Estates and the surrounding areas to follow instructions from the County of Hawai‘i’s Civil Defense Agency. Please be alert and prepare now to keep your family safe. @USGSVolcanoes #Kilauea — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) May 4, 2018

CHCDA, also in a tweet, disclosed that the fire department had detected extremely high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas in the evacuation area.

The evacuation comes after hundreds of earthquakes, most of them with a magnitude of about 2.0, shook the eastern side of the Big Island in the course of the week.

An aerial drone footage showed a line of lava snaking through a forest.

The Guardian reports that residents had been warned for the last week that they should prepare to evacuate, with officials saying an eruption would give little warning.

Kilauea, located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It has closed off nearly 6,350 hectares of land due to the possibility of a new eruption and unstable geologic activity.