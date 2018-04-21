UN chief condemns abduction, killing of journalists near Ecuador-Colombia border

António Guterres
UN Secretary-General António Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the kidnapping and killing of three media workers near the border between Ecuador and Colombia.

According to reports, the three media workers – two journalists and their driver – were taken near the village of Mataje, in northern Ecuador, on March 26.

They worked for the Ecuadorian newspaper, El Comercio.

The incident was confirmed on April 13, as well as the subsequent kidnapping of two other Ecuadorian nationals.

“These acts highlight the threats posed by criminal groups operating on the border between Ecuador and Colombia,” the secretary-general said in a statement attributable to his spokesperson.

In that regard, the UN chief welcomed the close cooperation between both countries to address the common threat.

Mr Guterres also reiterated the UN’s availability to support the two governments in the areas deemed necessary.

The secretary-general expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and his sympathy and solidarity to the government and the people of Ecuador.

(NAN)

