British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

A committee of British lawmakers on Thursday published written evidence provided by a whistleblower who said information about 50 million Facebook users ended up in the hands of political consultancy — Cambridge Analytica.

Christopher Wylie, who worked for Cambridge Analytica, alleged that the data was used to build profiles on American voters and generate support for Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

He also claimed that Canadian firm — AggregateIQ (AIQ) — was involved in the development of the software used to target voters.

Wylie appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the British parliament on Tuesday.

The committee said Wylie provided it with documents, including services agreement between AIQ and SCL Elections, Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, dated September 2014.

AIQ did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment after Tuesday’s committee hearing, but in an earlier statement said it had never entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica and had never been part of the firm.

Cambridge Analytica said it did not share any Facebook profile data with AggregateIQ and did not use it in the campaign to elect Donald Trump.

It added that it had no data as it had deleted it. (dpa/NAN)