Trump warns Biden: I’ll beat you “fast and hard”

Related News

Everyone – both friends and foes of Donald Trump – may have by now settled down with the fact that the U.S. President, with his Twitter posts, is capable of saying anything and firing at just anybody.

Mr. Trump didn’t disappoint his followers on the social media site when he said on Thursday he could beat the former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden if both were to ever get involved in a physical fight.

Mr. Biden, who served as U.S. vice president for eight years under Mr. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, reportedly said earlier, on Tuesday, that he would have loved to “beat the hell out of” the president.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere, and she likes it,’ ” Mr. Biden was reported to have said during a speech. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’ ”

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Mr. Trump tweeted in response.

“Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.

“Don’t threaten people Joe!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump’s frequent use of Twitter to communicate his thoughts and messages has been a source of worry for his advisers, party members, and supporters.

But the president, in a response to such concern, said using the social media site was the best way of reaching the public.

He said on Twitter in June, last year, that the mainstream media, which he labels “fake media”, was working hard to get him not to use social media.

“They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.

“Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The American president has used Twitter in the past to announce his hiring and firing of aides, including the recent sacking of the outgoing U.S Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

The president earlier this year fueled the fear of a possible nuclear war when he tweeted that his own nuclear button was “much bigger” and “more powerful” than that of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

The influential American newspaper, New York Times, said of the tweet: “boasting in strikingly playground terms”.