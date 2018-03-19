U.K. may delay BREXIT plans from EU till 2020

Related News

If all issues are not firmed up on time, the UK government may delay its planed exit from the European Union (EU) till 2020, going by proposals for “a limited extension” of the deadline set out under Article 50 of the Treaty.

Article 50 of the Treaty sets a two-year deadline for withdrawal from the EU.

But, indications are that there were some salient issues still pending resolution ahead of the October deadline scheduled to firm up all agreements.

The AFP reports that the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was scheduled to hold talks with his U.K.’s BREXIT counterpart, David Davis, later on Monday in Brussels to firm up a transition agreement on the way forward.

The report said the meeting is expected to arrive at an agreement, in principle, on the broad terms of the transition period of about two years, to prevent a backlash on Britain’s economy as a result of the pending formal exit from the EU come March 2019.

Under the terms of the agreement between the 27 national diplomats in charge of EU’s dealing with BREXIT, the U.K. government agreed to continue implementation of all EU rules under the jurisdiction of the Union’s top court until the end of 2020.

After the deadline, the U.K. is not expected to have any further say in future EU policy decisions affecting the Union.

The issue of Ireland, which remains a part of EU and U.K. territories in the BREXIT deal, would require another closer look, an official said.

The AFP said Irish authorities have already warned of the re-emergence of a border on the island, which could pose a threat to the 30-year old peace accord if people and goods were allowed to move freely.

Already, an influential committee of lawmakers on Sunday called on Britain to consider a postponement of the planned exit from the EU if talks dragged during the next few months.

The committee’s recommendation had split members along partisan lines, with some disowning the BREXIT document, amid growing concerns by others in the Parliament over the pace of the negotiations.

On the other hand, the New York Times reported that the House of Commons had constituted a Committee on Exiting the EU, which recommended that if “substantial aspects” of the overall agreement were still left to be finalised by October this year, the British government should seek “a limited extension” of the deadline set out under Article 50 of the Treaty.