Pakistan army: Four soldiers killed by Indian shells at Kashmir border

At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed on Monday as Indian troops fired mortar shells across the de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir, the military said.

The clash in the Himalayan valley, which is divided between the two countries, is the latest in a series of skirmishes along the highly militarised border, the army said in a statement.

The military said it killed three Indian soldiers with retaliatory fire but their claim could not be verified from other side of the border.

Tensions between the South-Asian rivals have been simmering since militants killed 19 Indian soldiers in Kashmir in September 2016, worsening already strained relations.

India blamed the attack on a jihadist group allegedly operating from Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denied.

More than 100 civilians and soldiers have since been killed on the Pakistani side by Indian shelling.

Casualties have also been reported on the other side.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947, two of which were over Kashmir.

(dpa/NAN)