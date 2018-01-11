UK names Harriett Baldwin new Minister for Africa

Related News

The United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office has announced the appointment of Harriett Baldwin as the new Minister for Africa for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development.

The appointment was contained in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by Joe Abuku, a spokesperson for the UK High Commission in Abuja.

“I am honoured to have been appointed and look forward to representing global Britain with African nations to tackle a range of opportunities and challenges in Africa,” Ms. Baldwin, a member of the UK Parliament, was quoted by Mr. Abuku as saying following her appointment.

She replaces Rory Stewart who was recently moved to the Ministry of Justice by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“The UK has longstanding and important relationships, and I will work for an even stronger partnership with African nations, finding new ways to fight poverty, minimise threats and build mutual prosperity.

“Eighteen African countries are part of the Commonwealth, so a priority for the upcoming Commonwealth Summit will be looking at how we meet the ambitions of the next generation, including creating the jobs and economic growth so crucial for a modern Africa,” Ms. Baldwin said.