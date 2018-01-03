Syrian Army sends backup forces to hotspot near Damascus

Related News

Syrian Army on Wednesday sent reinforcement to launch major counter-offensive against rebels in Eastern Ghouta countryside of the Capital Damascus, a military source told Xinhua.

The military backup forces were amassing near the city of Harasta to unleash counter-attack against the al-Qaida-linked groups of the Levant Liberation Committee (LLC) and the allied Failaq al-Rahman and push them back from the military-run Vehicle Base in Harasta, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Tanks were seen heading toward Harasta from Damascus.

The aim behind the counter-offensive was to defeat the al-Qaida affiliates and secure the surrounding of the base, which was attacked by rebels in December.

The Syrian warplanes were heavily striking rebel positions near the facility to pave way for ground forces to storm the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 15 airstrikes targeted areas in Harasta and its surrounding amid intense battles between government forces and the ultra-radical rebels.

The UK-based watchdog group said 44 government soldiers, including six officers, have been killed in the battles as well as 47 militants.

During the offensive, the militants besieged the base and captured parts of it, according to activists’ reports.

The rebels have also captured areas between Harasta and Arbeen neighbourhood, cutting the government forces’ supply routes to the base.

The base is the largest military facility in the Eastern Ghouta region, stretching from Harasta to Arbeen.

The base contains large numbers of soldiers, including Republican Guards, as well as big weapon depots.

During the war, the base has become a major operation centre and supply facility to the Syrian forces inside the Eastern Ghouta region, which contains many towns and neighbourhoods. (Xinhua/NAN)