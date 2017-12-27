Israel to name new train station in Jerusalem after Trump

Related News

A new train station to be built near the Western wall in Jerusalem would be named after United States President, Donald Trump, an official has said.

Israel’s Minister of Transport, Yisrael Katz, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Mr. Katz said he decided to honour Mr. Trump this way following the president’s decision early this month to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to ultimately move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

“The Western Wall is the holiest site of the Jewish people and I have decided to name the train station leading to it after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, following his courageous and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel,” the Associated Press quoted Mr. Katz as saying.

Mr. Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has drawn condemnations from leaders across the world. The move was also condemned by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

Mr. Katz approved the recommendations of an Israel Railways steering committee, which proposed the development of the Western Wall train station at the Cardo, an ancient street in the Jewish Quarter near the Kotel.

Donald John Trump station, as Katz called it, was one of two stations proposed for an extension to a new high-speed line nearing completion between Tel Aviv and the western entrance to Jerusalem via Ben-Gurion International Airport and the city of Modi’in.

Mr. Katz called the rail extension to the Old City, “the Transportation Ministry’s most important national project.”

The cost of the project was estimated at 2.5 billion shekels, approximately, $720 million.

The Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray. In May, Mr. Trump was the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall.