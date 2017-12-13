U.S. embassy unlikely to move to Jerusalem before 2020

Related News

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said the U.S. embassy in Israel was unlikely to be moved to Jerusalem before 2020, national media outlets reported.

“It’s not going to be anything that happens right away,” U.S. news daily the New York Times quoted Tillerson’s speech at the State Department.

“Probably no earlier than three years out, and that’s pretty ambitious,” the head of the State Department added.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on December 6 the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his intention of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The declaration serves “the interest of the United States and the peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” said Mr. Trump at a televised speech.

Speaking of the moving of the U.S. embassy, Mr. Trump said the State Department will immediately begin to hire architects and engineers, so as to make the new embassy “a magnificent tribute to peace” when completed.

Mr. Trump’s decision, which was seen as undermining the Middle East peace process and further destabilizing the region, has drawn condemnation and opposition globally.

(Xinhua/NAN)