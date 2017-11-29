Two Americans fined $154 each for baring buttocks at Thai temples

Related News

Police on Wednesday confirmed that two American men were arrested and fined 154 dollars each for baring their buttocks at Thai temples.

The men triggered anger in Thailand for taking photos of their exposed butts at well-known temples in Bangkok which they posted on November 23 on their joint Instagram account @Traveling_butts.

The now-deleted account had 14,400 followers.

The pair, identified only as Joseph and Travis, both 38, left Thailand for Cambodia a day after posting the controversial photos.

They were nabbed at a Bangkok airport late Tuesday while in transit to another country, said Jarupat Thongkomol, chief of the Bangkok Yai district police.

“The pair was put under the immigration watch list. We also have surveillance footage that showed they were at the temples and other eyewitnesses who said they were there,” Jarupat said.

Both men were charged with indecency.

According to Jarupat, they admitted to the crime and paid a 5,000-baht (154-dollar) fine each.

They are being detained at an immigration centre in Bangkok.

He said that police are awaiting court approval to charge the pair with computer crimes since the obscene content was posted online, which could lead to a maximum jail term of three years.

Visitors to temples in predominantly Buddhist Thailand are obliged to wear decent clothing and cover themselves up.

(dpa/NAN)